Norma Lee (Lewis) Kincheloe, 83, Crook, Colorado

Norma Lee (Lewis) Kincheloe died unexpectedly of natural causes on February 3, 2021 at her home in Crook, Colorado at the age of 83. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 and her funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, February 11, 2021 both at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. Pastor Garry Schick will be officiating with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff.

Norma was born March 9, 1937 in West Plains, Missouri to Herschell and Bessie (Boswell) Lewis. She married Lawrence Roscoe Kincheloe on August 16, 1952 and to that union eight children were born.

She loved working out in her yard and gardening. She loved feeding the birds and listening to them sing. Her dream was to be a school teacher, but because of certain circumstances, she was unable to fulfill that dream in the traditional way, but she still taught her own children and the two siblings she and her husband helped raise. She was the Rock in our family —– loved and enjoyed everyone.

Norma is survived by her children: Sandi (Matt) Colver and Rita Kincheloe all of Castle Rock, CO, Betty (Stan) Garett of Crook, CO, Iris Kincheloe of Carson City, NV, Roscoe “Rocky” (Karla) Kincheloe of Sherwood, WI, and Robin (Robert) Byrd Carter of Cheyenne, WY; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other grandsons, granddaughters, and great-grandchildren; sisters Ann Morgan, Jessie Mae Longcrier, Dolly Veach, and Betty (Fred) Taylor; brother William (Delores) Lewis; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Roscoe, daughter Norma Lorene Kincheloe, baby boy Robert Thomas Kincheloe, and brother Herschell O. Lewis.