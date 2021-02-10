Norma Wright, 82, Chappell

Norma Wright, 82, of Chappell passed away Sunday evening, February 7, 2021 at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home in Oshkosh.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am. Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Chappell United Methodist Church with Pastor Ceciliah Igweta and Bill Klingman officiaiting. Services will conclude at the church.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 with detail to follow.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Norma’s name can be made to the Shriner’s Hospital (https://lovetotherescue.org/).

A full obituary will be posted when available.