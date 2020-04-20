Norman Dean Haberman, 80, Mitchell

Norman Dean Haberman, 80, was called home to be with his Lord on April 16, 2020, at his home in Mitchell. Due to the current health pandemic, funeral and burial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences by be made by visiting Norman’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com . Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements.

Norm was born on March 10, 1940, in Sutton, Nebraska to Henry and Kathryn (Zitterkopf) Haberman. He graduated from Morrill High School in 1958. At the age of 23, Norm married the love of his life, Lorraine “Susie” Tucker, and to this union they had two boys, Kyle and Kevin.

Aside from his family, one of Norm’s greatest achievements was his service to the United States Marine Corps. Norm’s time in the Marines taught him the value of discipline and hard work. He was a brave and loyal soldier.

He was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandpa, and friend. His crowning jewel was his family which he always made known to those who would visit with him. Norm loved everything outdoors – hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, cutting down trees and was often seen driving around town in his prized purple Dodge pickup.

He was known for his high energy, humor, and strong will. No one was a stranger to Norm. He spent many of his years meeting new people through being a greeter at church, walking around campgrounds at all hours chatting with others, and seeking out anyone he could strike up a conversation with. Norm loved to tell stories and make people laugh. He will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved him.

Norm is survived by his sons Kyle Haberman and Kevin (Megan) Haberman; grandson Chris Haberman; granddaughters Morgan Haberman and Hannah (Adam) Schlotthauer; great-grandson Grayson Schlotthauer; granddaughter Kristina (Chad) Frick; twin sister Nadine Eisenbarth; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, many relatives, and dear friends.

He is now reunited with his beautiful wife Susie Haberman as well as preceded in death by his mother, father, and daughter-in-law Judy Haberman.