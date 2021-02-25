Nova Kuxhausen, 97, Morrill

Nova Kuxhausen, 97, of Morrill, passed away peacefully on February 22,2021, at Regional West Medical Center. Her private family graveside will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill, NE. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Nova’s honor be directed toward the Morrill Fire Department, or the Morrill Rescue Unit. Online condolences may be made by viewing Nova’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements.

Nova was born on May 27, 1923, in St. Francisville, IL, to Lewis and Alice Fleenor. She graduated from high school in 1940 and attended cosmetology school to become a beautician.

On January 6, 1945, she married Leo Kuxhausen and moved to Morrill, NE. They raised three boys, Jed, Kevin and Joel.

Nova served as Superintendent of the Sunday school at the Methodist Church. She was a member of Christian Women’s Club for many years and enjoyed reading and studying the Bible. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and going on trips with them whenever she could.

Nova is survived by sons Jed of Brownsville, TX, Kevin (Mary) of Mitchell, Joel of Gering, grandchildren Nathan Kuxhausen of Houston, TX, Rochelle Ramos of Brownsville, TX, Lindsay Kuxhausen of Scottsbluff, and four great-grandchildren.

Nova was preceded in death by her husband, Leo, and sister, LaVerda Keneipp.