Oa “Frog” E. Parker, 63, Gering

Oa "Frog" E. Parker, age 63 of Gering, Nebraska passed on June 4, 2020 at his home.

Frog was born October 6, 1956 in Oshkosh, Nebraska to Davie Lee and Wilba Jeane Parker. His school years were spent at Lewellen, Broadwater, Arthur and graduating from Bridgeport High School in 1974. Shortly after he enlisted in the Army, where he was stationed Fort Hood and Mannheim, Germany. He was honorably discharge in 1979.

After returning to Scottsbluff, Nebraska after his discharge from the service, he met Kathy Ann Rickard with whom he married June 14, 1980. He then worked many ranch hand jobs around the panhandle until he returned to school receiving his Bachelors of Science in mathematics, elementary and secondary education and computer science at Chadron State College.

Frog and Kathy then moved to Arthur, Nebraska where he taught math and computer courses. The couple had two children, Kasie Lee Parker and Cody Tyrel Parker. The family moved to Ogallala in 1991, where he was employed at Schmidt Motors in finance and insurance and Bob Spady’s dealership. He retired in 2008 due to health issues. The family remained in Ogallala until July 2019, when they moved to Gering, Nebraska to be closer to family.

During his life he enjoyed jet skiing, camping, playing pitch, reading Louis L’Amour books, spending time with his family and loving on his grandkids. He was a past member of the Elks and current member of the Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter Kasie (Ethan) Purvis of Gering; son Cody Parker of Gering; 2 grandchildren Emmett Joel Purvis and Wyatt Ensign Purvis both of Gering; his mother Wilba Jeane Clapp; mother-in-law Betty Quintard; sister Cherrie Sanders; brothers Jack, Ed, and Tony Parker; half sister Tina Thames and numerous step siblings and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father Davie, fathers-in-law Jack Rickard and Jim Quintard.