Oaks Edward Wiedeman went home to be with Jesus on September 5th, 2020. He was born on August 12th, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. He spent 20 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, where he was provided exceptional care and love. He was a strong fighter, consistently exceeding medical expectations and timelines. He worked so hard to get out of the NICU so he could go home. During his few days at home, he was surrounded by love. He was welcomed by his brothers, family, and friends who loved him fiercely and were so proud of him.

During his short life Oaks accomplished much and showed the importance of living one day at a time. He taught us that children with disabilities are unique but so easily loved. Oaks displayed Gods’ glory and He worked miracles through Oaks that were tangible evidence of His goodness and faithfulness. Oaks taught us that life is fragile and precious but even in the midst of difficulties, there can be joy.

Oaks came home with an uncertain future, but his home in Heaven is secure. Death claimed his body which was so affected by his genetic condition, but it cannot touch his whole, healed, and restored Heavenly body. Even though we are heartbroken that Oaks isn’t with us on Earth, God is still a good father. Oaks’ life has purpose, a planting of the Lord for the display of His splendor (Isaiah 61:3). Many were and continue to be impacted and drawn closer to the Lord through his story. We look forward to the day when we can stand together with Jesus!

Oaks was preceded in death by great grandparents and his aunt Meagan Wiedeman.

Oaks is survived by his parents, John and Krista (McKeone) Wiedeman of Gering, brothers Benson, Maddox, and Taysom of Gering, grandparents Dave and Sherri Wiedeman of Dalton and Kert and Lorre McKeone of North Platte, uncle and aunt Jordan and Kara Cudney and cousins Hadlee and Henley Cudney of North Platte, and great grandmother Betty Wiedeman of Gering and many other loving family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to Oaks Edward Wiedeman Memorial at Platte Valley Bank, 1850 10th St., Gering, NE 69341.