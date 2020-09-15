Opal V. (Hess) Hanley, Harrison

Funeral services for Opal V. (Hess) Hanley of Harrison, Nebraska will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Harrison Bible Church in Harrison, Nebraska with Pastor Matt Parker officiating. A committal service will follow at the Harrison Cemetery.

Mrs. Hanley passed away on September 14, 2020 at the Mitchell Care Center is Mitchell, Nebraska

Opal was born in Chadron, Nebraska on January 23, 1922.

She was 98.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

A memorial has been established. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.