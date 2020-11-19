Patrica “Patty” Ann Weiss, 64, Scottsbluff

Patrica “Patty” Ann Weiss, 64 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at The Residency Care Center.

Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family at 140473 County Road J, Mitchell, NE 69357.

Patty was born November 16, 1956 to don and Lois (Stetson) Uhrich of Gering, Nebraska. She was one of four children. She married Jack A Weiss September 19, 1975 to this union two children were born, Angie 1976 and Chad 1980. They lived in Scottsbluff, NE as she worked for Western Sugar for many years. Patty was a loving, hard working woman and loved her family. She loved to ski-do crafts, bake and sing.

Patty loved her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents Don and Lois Uhrich and in-laws Carl and Rose Weiss, little sister Vicki Jo Kaufamn, Terry Uhrich and husband Jack Weiss.

She is survived by her daughter and husband Angie and Justin Zwiebel; son and wife Chad and Sarah Weiss; grandchildren Logan (Kaelee Weiss) Keegan, Meeya Weiss, 1 great grandchild Paislee Weiss; sister Rhonda, stepfather Tom Anderson, companion Boxer Bob and numerous nieces and nephews.