Patricia Ann Alfred, 78, Mitchell

Patricia Ann Alfred, 78, of Mitchell, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 with Pastor Angie Jones officiating at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Her visitation will be 4-6pm on Friday at the funeral home. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Pat’s honor be made in care of the Mitchell Care Center. Online condolences may be made by viewing Pat’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Patricia Ann (Austin) Alfred, the daughter of Jack and Mary (Mehling) Austin was born in Scottsbluff, NE on July 29th, 1941. She was united in marriage to Richard J. Alfred on February 19, 1961 in Scottsbluff, NE and they made their home in Mitchell Nebraska. They had two children Sandra (Marlin) Duncan and Steven (Linda) Alfred.

Pat’s passion was spending time with her grandchildren, Kendele (Cory) Voigt, Kayla (Robert) Carrizales, Stephanie Alfred and Shelby Duncan. As well as her 6 great-grandchildren Aspyn, Haylee, Caiden, Madison, Emmersyn and Jackson. Pat devoted her ENTIRE life to her family.

Preceding her in death were her mother and her father.