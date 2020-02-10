Patricia Ann Gantz, 85, Scottsbluff

Patricia Ann Gantz, 85, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center in Scottsbluff. Her memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. It is respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat’s honor be made in care of the Boy Scouts of America, or the church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Pat’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com . Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Pat was born in Omaha to Irma and Gerald Sullivan. She moved with her mom to Mitchell where she grew up and went to school. She met and married John Gantz and they had two children.

Pat had a multitude of interests. She ran a small business out of her home which entailed making homemade noodles and butterballs which she sold to local grocery stores.

She was also very involved in Jobs daughters. When there was no one to coach a little league baseball team, Pat volunteered, even though she knew nothing about baseball.

Pat was passionate about scouting. She became a den mother for cub scouts and continued volunteering in scouts for many years. She worked summers at Laramie Peak scout camp, was a fixture at the canoe derby every year, and was on multiple Eagle Scout board of reviews. She was also one of only a handful of women to receive the prestigious Silver Beaver award for her continued dedication to scouting.

Pat was an ardent husker fan and cheered them on, win or lose.

She was a long-time fixture at the Methodist church. She rarely missed a Sunday service and for many years derived great pleasure cooking the meals for Wednesday night choir practices.

Pat is survived by her brother Robert, sister Mary Lou, son Robert (Tracy), daughter Debbie (Curtis), and grandchildren Justin, Ben (Amber), Kelsie, Bryce and Dylan.

Pat was preceded in death by husband John and mother Irma.