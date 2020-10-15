Patricia Ann Kraemer, 75, Scottsbluff

Funeral services for Patricia Ann Kraemer, age 75, of Scottsbluff, who died October 10, 2020 at home unexpectedly, will be held in Fargo, North Dakota, at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Patricia was born July 13, 1945 at Grand Forks, ND, to James E. and Eileen Anne (Von Ruden) Walford, and received her early education from the Grand Forks, ND, schools, graduating from St. James High School. Patricia married Fred Kraemer in 1964 and they had two boys, Jeffrey and Daniel. Patricia graduated from NDSU with a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Mass Communication.

She held jobs in banking, retail, and education. In 1989, she worked in Vocational Rehab and Placement as an employment specialist for the state of Nebraska until she retired in 2014. She was involved with many organizations and committees: Red Hat Society, Elks, YMCA, Kiwanis, NE Governor’s Committee, and Chamber of Commerce.

Patricia loved to travel, play bridge, and spend time with family, grandchildren, and friends. She always had a smile and was full of enthusiasm. The Red Hat Society was one of her highlights, getting dressed up, and gathering with friends.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sons, Jeff and Dan; brother, JC (Mary Ann Phelps) Walford; sisters, Betty (Greg) Coleman and Diane Wilde; grandchildren, Kristina, Chris, Charlie, Marshall, and Thea Kraemer; and great grandchildren, Love and Keaton Kraemer.