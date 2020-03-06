Patricia Ann Roberts, 81, Ashland

Patricia Roberts, 81, of Ashland passed away early Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020 at the Azria Health Care Center in Ashland, Nebraska following a very brief illness.

Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be at a later date at the Ash Hollow cemetery where she will be reunited with her father and mother, grandmother, four of her brothers, and two of her sisters.

Patricia (Patty) Ann Roberts, the youngest of 11 children born and raised in the Roberts family on a small farm just outside of Lewellen, Nebraska, she was born on February 6, 1939, to Andrew (Guy) and Mertie Roberts. Her father was a vegetable farmer and her mother a homemaker. Patty had four sisters and six brothers.

Except for short stays in New York City and Longmont, Colorado, Patty was a lifelong Nebraskan living most of her adult life in eastern Nebraska near Lincoln.

She is survived by her sisters Carol McCormac and Marilyn Roberts of Fort Collins, Colorado. Also, survivors include a brother-in-law Don McCormac, a sister-in-law Pat Roberts, a brother-in-law LaRoy Seaver, and dozens of nieces and nephews mostly in Nebraska and nearby western states.

Rest in Peace Patty at home with your loving family.