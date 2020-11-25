class="obituaries-template-default single single-obituaries postid-499213 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Patrick Donald Cain, 64, Gering

November 25, 2020
- December 5, 2019

Patrick Donald Cain, 64, of Gering, passed away on December 5, 2019 at his home.  A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Broken Spoke Bar and Grill in Minatare.  Please join the family if you are able.  Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

