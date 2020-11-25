Patrick Donald Cain, 64, Gering

Patrick Donald Cain, 64, of Gering, passed away on December 5, 2019 at his home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Broken Spoke Bar and Grill in Minatare. Please join the family if you are able. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com
