Paul Dean Robinson, 85, Oshkosh

Paul Dean Robinson, 85, of Oshkosh, NE joined the love of his life, Fern, on March 14, 2020. He passed away with loving family by his side in the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home.

His celebration of life will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Oshkosh, NE on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM, with Pastors Brenda Pfeifly and Scotty Ray Officiating. Cremation has taken place with the inurnment taking place at the Oshkosh Cemetery following the service. The service will be recorded and available online for those wishing to maintain social distancing suggestions.

In Leiu of Flowers memorials will go to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Regional West Garden County Foundation-Nursing Home, and NLOM Sullivan Hills’ camp.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Robinson Family.

Paul was born August 1, 1934 at the home place house of his parents Frank and Helen (Curtis) Robinson. His father was the son of John and Mary (Doolittle) Robinson were some of the original homesteaders in Oshkosh, NE. He grew up and resided there the majority of his life. Paul was proud to be an Eagle Scout, along with all three of his brothers. He married his high school sweetheart, Fern Gortemaker, on November 23, 1952 at Berea Lutheran Church in Deuel County, NE. They made their home in Oshkosh, NE. He was a self-employed farmer and contractor, a member of the Elk’s Lodge and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Paul enjoyed serving as a Wheat Belt Public Power Director and on the NLOM Sullivan Hills’ Board.

Paul’s survivors include his son Dr. Danny Robinson (Patty) of New Port Richie, FL, daughter Dr. Paula Sissel (Kyle) of Oshkosh, NE, granddaughter Karly Sissel (Jeanna) of Denver, CO and grandsons (Koleson and Merrick), brother Gene Robinson, sister Carol Allen (Norm) of Roseville, CA, granddaughter Dr. Lauren Robinson (Phil) of New Orleans, LA, great grandsons Alexander and MacArthur (mother Rachel Sissel), as well as many nieces and nephews.

His parents (Frank and Helen Robinson), in-laws (John and Tilly Gortemaker), wife, (Fern Robinson) brothers (Duane and Jim Robinson), grandsons (Jarred Robinson and Blake Sissel, father of Alexander and MacArthur) preceded him in death.

Paul was a man passionate about life who always gave it the best he had. He was a hard worker who believed “if you want to succeed in your life, you should strike out on a new path on your own, rather than following the worn path that is easier”. He knew his native grasses and much about the local history in his area. In the 1960s, Paul began doing contract work seeding grass along the interstate to supplement the family farming operation. He was an avid Husker fan and enjoyed collecting coins. Paul and Fern spent many happy years traveling around the world and he never met a stranger. He will long be remembered for his quick wit, zest for life, faith in God, and deep devotion to his family.