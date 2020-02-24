Paul Henry Matejka entered into eternal rest with his Creator on February 9, 2020 at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance, Nebraska. He was born on April 30, 1920 in Omaha, Nebraska to Paul and Henrietta (Dobrovolny) Matejka.

He attended school in Omaha. He is a member of the Alliance United Methodist Church.

Paul left Omaha at age 16 to join the Civilian Conservation Corps working in the Black Hills to help support his family in Omaha.

Paul moved to Alliance in August, 1942 to work for the C.B.&Q. Railroad. His railroad career was interrupted by military service in the United States Navy, from February 26, 1943 to December 11, 1945. After his service he earned his GED. He then returned to Alliance, where he continued to work for the Railroad until his retirement in 1985.

Paul married Ruth Gay Marie Munger on May 9, 1948 at the home of Ruth’s parents, in Alliance, Nebraska. Paul and Ruth raised five children, Paul Jr., Merrily, Susan (Susie), Jane, and John.

In his free time Paul enjoyed tending to his house plants and gardening. He was composting before composting became popular. He enjoyed traveling. In addition to numerous road trips around the contiguous United States, he also traveled to Hawaii. He visited several countries in Europe including Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, and Czechoslovakia where he visited some cousins in a small town near Prague. He toured Australia and New Zealand with Rev. Clarence and Madge Buehler. In 2010, he traveled to Alaska, rode the vista-dome train and flew around Denali (Mount McKinley).

Those waiting to greet him at Heaven’s gates include his wife Ruth, daughter Susie, son John, and great granddaughter Mackenzie; all of his siblings: Elizabeth, Joseph, Helen, John, Don and their spouses, and all of Ruth’s siblings and their spouses.

Those remaining to treasure his memory include son, Paul, Jr. and wife Susan Matejka of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughters Merrily and husband Jim DeBusk and Jane Matejka of Alliance, and son-in-law Neil Kloppenborg of Eustis, Nebraska; grandchildren: Amanda and husband John Payne, Tonya Matejka, Ian Rea, Eric and wife April DeBusk, Scott and wife Jennie DeBusk, Lisa DeBusk, Chris DeBusk, Brandie and husband Steve Latimer, Brian and wife DeAndra Shores. Great Grandchildren Ashley, Seth, Aliya, Carson, Peyton, Avery, Kellen, Macie, Jordyn, Lincoln, Kelton, Madison, and Ryan.

Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church of Alliance or donor’s choice.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at the United Methodist Church in Alliance on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Following the service, inurnment will be in the Alliance Cemetery with military honors. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com