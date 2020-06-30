class="obituaries-template-default single single-obituaries postid-470390 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Paul K. Pedersen, 60, Scottsbluff

June 30, 2020
- June 29, 2020

Paul K. Pedersen, 60, of Scottsbluff, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff.

