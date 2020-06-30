Paul K. Pedersen, 60, of Scottsbluff, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff.
- KNEB
- KMOR
- KOZY
- 101.7 The Trail
- Storm Center
- News
- Sports
- KNEB.tv
- @KNEB
- @KMORRocks
- @1013KOZY
- @1069TheTrail
- @RRNStormCenter
- @KNEBNews
- @KNEBSports
- @KNEBtv
Station Events
Jul
2
Thu
1:00 pm On Location: Discount Fireworks @ 94.1 The Brand, 101.3 KOZY, 93.3 KMOR
On Location: Discount Fireworks @ 94.1 The Brand, 101.3 KOZY, 93.3 KMOR
Jul 2 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Jul
3
Fri
6:00 am 4th of July “Celebrate The USA” ... @ 94.1 The Brand
4th of July “Celebrate The USA” ... @ 94.1 The Brand
Jul 3 @ 6:00 am – 10:00 am
6:00 am CBS Special “4th of July Special” @ 960AM/100.3FM and KNEB.com
CBS Special “4th of July Special” @ 960AM/100.3FM and KNEB.com
Jul 3 @ 6:00 am – 9:00 am
7:00 am ABC Holiday Special “Red, White,... @ KMOR 93.3 FM and KMORfm.com
ABC Holiday Special “Red, White,... @ KMOR 93.3 FM and KMORfm.com
Jul 3 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
3:00 pm On Location: Camp Clarke Rodeo @ 94.1 The Brand, 106.9 The Trail
On Location: Camp Clarke Rodeo @ 94.1 The Brand, 106.9 The Trail
Jul 3 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Paul K. Pedersen, 60, Scottsbluff
June 30, 2020
- June 29, 2020
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information