Paul Mendoza, 47, Gering

Paul Mendoza, 47 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.

His Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church with Father Michael McDonald officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday at Gering Memorial Chapel from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Rosary will be Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be given to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Paul was born on June 5, 1973 in Memphis, Texas to Rita Castro. He attended and graduated from Eastern Wyoming College. He worked for BNSF Railroad as a machinist. He owned his own drywall business.

He united in marriage to Mytzi Vasa on June 18, 2016.

Paul’s fondest childhood memories were working in the fields with family, playing basketball and baseball, running around with his family and friends, always looking out for his younger siblings (father figure in their lives).

Paul enjoyed working on finishing his home. He liked old classic cars and any Mexican music and oldies. He treasured his wife, children, grandchildren and family. Paul enjoyed to joke around, if he was a little mean, meant he really liked you. He would light up a room with his smile.

Survivors include his wife, Mytzi; children Angelic Mendoza, Alexander Mendoza, Anthony Mendoza, Isabella Mendoza; stepchildren Mary Vasa and Tabby Vasa; grandchildren Cruzito Mendoza, Julian Mendoza and Malakai Clarke; mother Rita Mendoza; siblings Louis Mendoza, Rudy Mendoza, David Mendoza, Stephanie Perez and Ruben Perez and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Lucio and Santo Castro.