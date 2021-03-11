Paul “Wally” Christen Hansen, 62, Scottsbluff

Paul “Wally” Christen Hansen, age 62, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, died on March 7, 2021 at home. Burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Roselawn Cemetery in Pueblo, Colorado.

Paul was born October 6, 1958, at Park View Hospital in Pueblo, Colorado, to Kenneth Leon and Donna (Fisk) Hansen.

Wally was dedicated to his family and friends and would do anything in the world for them. He was cherished by his family and friends as well.

Paul was a lifelong fan of the Denver Broncos. He also loved to cook, eat, play horseshoes, throw darts, and jam to his music. Paul loved night fishing with his brother, David, at the Pueblo Reservoir and Runyon Lake in Pueblo, Colorado. They also loved to attend rock concerts together.

Paul had an excellent work ethic and enjoyed his job working for FBG at Western Nebraska Community College. He received many compliments about his job performance.

He enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend, Connie.

Paul loved his sons, Kristsen and Kaleb, with all his heart.

Wally was very special to his family and will be missed terribly!

Piece of eight, Wally, pieces of eight! Love you more, Broganza.

Survivors include his mother, Donna Grounds; children, Kristsen and Kaleb Hansen; brother, David Hansen; sister, Sue (Rich) Vanderveen; girlfriend, Connie Pershing; nieces and nephews, Tori Hansen, Kayla Derek, Zach and Ryan Autobee; and numerous great nieces and nephews whom he adored.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth L Hansen; brother, Kenny L Hansen Jr.; and sister, Kelly Autobee.