Pauline Kahrs, 82, Lodgepole

NAME: PAULINE KAHRS AGE: 82

OF: LODGEPOLE

PASSED AWAY: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20TH AT HER HOME

SURVIVORS INCLUDE: HER HUSBAND; ERNIE, (2) DAUGHTERS; PAM NELSON AND HUSBAND TOM, SANDRA NELSON AND HUSBAND MARC, (3) SISTERS; ELNORA MILLER , MILDRED BUTCHER, CHARLOTTE BROWN, (6) GRANDCHILDREN; DYLLON KAHRS, MELISSA KEEN, ANDREA BOWEN, CHELSEA GAINES AND HUSBAND CHASE, KYLE NELSON AND WIFE KENDI, JESSE NELSON (10) GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN, MANY NIECES AND NEPHEWS, EXTENDED FRIENDS AND FAMILY MEMBERS.

FUNERAL SERVICES FOR: PAULINE KAHRS

WILL BE HELD AT: 10:30 A.M., MONDAY, OCTOBER 28TH IN THE GLORIA DEI LUTHERAN CHURCH IN LODGEPOLE WITH PMA BRENDA TOPHOJ OFFICIATING

BURIAL WILL FOLLOW: IN THE PLEASANT VIEW CEMETERY

FRIENDS MAY STOP AT: THE GEHRIG-STITT CHAPEL ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26TH FROM 1-7:00 P.M., FAMILY PRESENT FROM 2-5:00 P.M.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS MEMORIALS MAY BE: MADE IN PAULINE’S NAME TO THE GLORIA DEI LUTHERAN CHURCH, LODGEPOLE DEPOT MUSEUM OR THE LODGEPOLE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT AND MAILED TO THE FAMILY AT P.O. BOX 245, LODGEPOLE, NE 69149

GEHRIG-STITT CHAPEL & CREMATION SERVICE IS IN CHARGE OF PAULINE’S CARE AND FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS