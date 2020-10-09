Phillip Lawrence Blanco, 69

Phillip Lawrence Blanco passed away at the age of 69 surrounded by his wife and 5 children at Regional Medical Center on Oct. 6, 2020, after suffering a year-long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

The Rosary will be Monday, October 12, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Christ the King Catholic Church. The funeral will follow at 2:30 pm with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Viewing will be held at the church from noon to 1:00 pm before the rosary. Memorials may be given to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

Phil was born on January 14, 1951 at Regional West Medical Center to William Sr. and Rosie Delgado Blanco. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Mitchell, NE. He graduated from Mitchell Jr./Sr. High School in 1968. Phil married Nancy Cervantes in 1970 and together they had a son. His marriage was annulled after 13 years. In 1991, he married Lisa Kleve and to this union four daughters were born. He was a long time resident of Gering. His first job was as a custodian at Tempo. He was thankful for the opportunity at Banner County Roads and for all the friends he made. He worked at NPPD as a custodian, meter reader, and journeyman lineman for over 25 years until he retired.

Phil was an active member at Christ the King Catholic Church where he was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and Legion of Mary. He participated in the church softball league and YMCA volleyball. He loved playing shortstop for La Estrellita. Phil was well known for not letting anything past him and could throw fast and on target. He enjoyed watching all of his children’s and grandchildren’s sports activities. He enjoyed being with his family for holiday events. During his free time, he enjoyed gardening, collecting antiques, decorating his house, and listening to oldies music.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa, son Mark (Jocilyn) Blanco; oldest daughter Chanice (Kyle) Gonzales, twin daughters Laettner (Jeffery) Roland and Shelton Blanco, youngest daughter Sheridan Blanco; siblings Eloise Marquez, Bernadine Olin, and James Blanco; sisters-in law Connie Blanco, Regina (Tom) Paglia; brother-in-law Doug Kleve; three grandsons Trae and Daeton Blanco and Jaxon Roland; and numerous extended family.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Rosie; brothers Steven and William Jr. Blanco; sister Christina Blanco Marquez; and nephew Dominic Marquez.