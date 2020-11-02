Phyllis Carol Crouse, 85, Bridgeport

Phyllis Carol Crouse, 85, of Bridgeport, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Skyview Care and Rehabilitation at Bridgeport. A private family viewing was held and her graveside service was held at 11 AM Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. Memorials may be given to the Morrill County Handyman Service. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Phyllis was born July 23, 1935 at Dalton, Nebraska to Ralph and Lucy (Clark) Bewley. She attended Northport School through the 8th grade, graduating from Bridgeport High School with the Class of 1954. She worked for a few years as a switchboard operator prior to marrying George William Crouse on April 19, 1959 at the First Baptist Church in Bridgeport. The couple raised their four children in Bridgeport.

Phyllis worked as a C.N.A. for over 25 years the Nursing Home in Bridgeport. She attended the Faith Baptist Church.

Phyllis stood up for what was right and fair.

Phyllis is survived by her sons: Gerald of Bridgeport, Glenn (Theresa) of Mountainair, NM, and Garland of Bridgeport; daughter Gloria Crouse of Scottsbluff; 2 grandchildren: Kayla Crouse and Philip Crouse; sister Ruth Dilley of Sheridan, WY; nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sisters Marian Lakey and Audrey Sterkel.