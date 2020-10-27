class="obituaries-template-default single single-obituaries postid-493643 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Porfirio Urquiza, 81, Scottsbluff

October 27, 2020
Porfirio Urquiza, 81, Scottsbluff
October 14, 1939 - October 26, 2020

Porfirio Urquiza, age 81, of Scottsbluff died October 26, 2020, at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He was born October 14, 1939 in San Gabriel, Durango, Mexico, to Felipe Urquiza and Catalina Mares, and received his early education in San Gabriel. He remained there with his wife, Maria Carbajal, until their union ended.

Survivors include sons, Felipe (Mariela), Guerrero (Inez), Fausto (Brenda); daughters, Jesusita, Lidia (Alejandro) Leon, Noemi; 18 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Catalina and Felipe, Estefana, Francisca, Eulogio, Hilario, and Gonzalo.

Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: