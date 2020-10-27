Porfirio Urquiza, 81, Scottsbluff

Porfirio Urquiza, age 81, of Scottsbluff died October 26, 2020, at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He was born October 14, 1939 in San Gabriel, Durango, Mexico, to Felipe Urquiza and Catalina Mares, and received his early education in San Gabriel. He remained there with his wife, Maria Carbajal, until their union ended.

Survivors include sons, Felipe (Mariela), Guerrero (Inez), Fausto (Brenda); daughters, Jesusita, Lidia (Alejandro) Leon, Noemi; 18 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Catalina and Felipe, Estefana, Francisca, Eulogio, Hilario, and Gonzalo.

