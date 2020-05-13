Quinten Mansoor Mozaffarian, 25, Scottsbluff

Quinten Mansoor Mozaffarian, 25, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 as the result of injuries he sustained in an automobile accident. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of His Life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area where he often would go for hikes. We will have a potluck lunch after at 1411 West 14th Street in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Quinten was born June 3, 1994 at Charlotte, North Carolina to Tammy L. Reichenberg and Bahman Mozaffarian. Although he attended public schools in Scottsbluff and Gering, he was home schooled for the majority of his education. He lived in many places, North Carolina, San Diego, CA, and Phoenix, AZ. In 2006, he and his mom moved to the area and he earned his GED at WNCC. Quinten was a huge fan of anything Star Wars, Anime, and spent countless hours playing on his multiple gaming consoles. He enjoyed music and was a wealth of knowledge on so many things. He built a collection over the years of collectible games including statues and books. He spent hours reading magna and comic books as well. If there was one thing, I respected most about him it is that with all his trials in life, he was always there if you needed help. He often worked on homes, did yard work and helped people move. His sense of humor was unique and could make anyone laugh.

Quinten is survived by:

His mother Tammy Reichenberg (Scottsbluff) and her significant other Bennie Shimp, Grandparents Linden and Cherrie Sanders (Scottsbluff), Grandparents Monte and Susan Reichenberg (Rozet, Wy).

His father Bahman Mozaffarian (Las Vegas, NV), Grandfather Ahmad Mozaffarian (San Diego, CA).

Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives with special mention of Uncle Edward Parker and significant other Mary Rotherham (Alliance), cousin Colten Dietz, (Phoenix, AZ), Great Grandma Jeane Clapp (Alliance), Great Grandma Gloria Sanders (Scottsbluff), and best friend and mentor Daniel Mills (Scottsbluff).