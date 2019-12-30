Randy Lynn Douglas, 38, of Alliance, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Alliance, NE. His visitation will be from 11am – 6pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Cremation will follow and graveside services will be at Oregon Trail Memorial Park Cemetery in Bridgeport at a later date. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Randy’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Randy’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport is entrusted with arrangements.
Randy Lynn Douglas, 38, Alliance
April 22, 1981 - December 29, 2019
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments