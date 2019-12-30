class="obituaries-template-default single single-obituaries postid-429870 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Randy Lynn Douglas, 38, Alliance

December 30, 2019
Randy Lynn Douglas, 38, Alliance
April 22, 1981 - December 29, 2019

Randy Lynn Douglas, 38, of Alliance, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Alliance, NE. His visitation will be from 11am – 6pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Cremation will follow and graveside services will be at Oregon Trail Memorial Park Cemetery in Bridgeport at a later date. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Randy’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Randy’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport is entrusted with arrangements.

