Raul G. Sanchez, 85, Gering

Raul G. Sanchez, 85 years old of Gering, Nebraska, passed away at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff on May 16, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. at the Bayard Cemetery with Father Michael McDonald officiating. Bridgman Funeral Home of Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Raul was born on April 29, 1935 in LaFerra, Texas, to Jose and Ernestina Sanchez. He moved throughout his childhood to various states. His younger education was in country schools in Texas, and Bayard, Nebraska.

He met the love of his life, Vincenta Bealltros and they were married on September 5, 1960. They made their home in the Gering area. They were married for 43 years. Raul worked for various farmers in the area of Gering, the Minatare Feedlots, and the Great Western Sugar Factories in the valley.

He was preceded in death by his wife Vincenta; his parents; two half-brothers: Luis Lopez and Alex Lopez; brother Julian; and sister Lupe Sanchez.

Raul is survived by two brothers, Jesse Sanchez of Ada, Oklahoma and Larry Sanchez of Kennard, Nebraska; brother-in-law Leo Bealltros of San Antonio, Texas; 5 grandchildren from Leo, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and family.