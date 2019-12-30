Ray E. Hawley, 75, Gering

Ray E Hawley, 75 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center.

His memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Memorial Church in Gering with Pastor Gary Hashley officiating. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to the church or to the family.

Ray was born on January 15, 1944 in Grand Island, Nebraska to Elijah R and Ida Pearl (Harsin) Hawley. He graduated from Lyman High School in 1963. He married Julia Robinson January 28, 1972 and made their home in Gering. Ray worked for Gering/Ft. Laramie Irrigation for 51 years, retiring in 2014.

He was a member of the Nebraska National Guard. He was also a member of Calvary Memorial church, serving in different positions, and Awana for over 20 years. He was an avid tinkerer, and liked to work with wood.

Ray is survived by his wife Julie; son Michael (Karon) Hawley and son James (Stephanie) Hawley; grandchildren Kealan, Kailar, Rebeka, Maegann, Elijah, Raydon and Noah; siblings Shirley Bauer, Carol Wimmer and Robert (Jan) Hawley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step mom Doris, and niece Crystal Menezes.