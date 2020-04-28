Our Heavenly Father sent his angels to take Regina “Gina” Renee Frickey Stover to her Heavenly Home sometime Sunday morning, the 26th of April 2020.

Gina was met by Jesus; her father Vergil; her grandparents Bill and Helen Brothers and Marshall and Lillian Frickey; great grandparents Hala and Nancy Brothers, Jasper and Cora West, and Jake and Mary Frick; her Aunts Kathy Cranmore and Betty Lopez; her Uncles Roy Frickey and Bob Hecht; cousins Devin Frickey and Tom Hecht, and several friends.

Gina was born on June 29th, 1959 in Lockport, New York to SP4 Vergil and Judy Frickey while her father was serving in the military. She lived her 60 years in rural Bridgeport, NE. She married Roy White after graduating from Bridgeport High School. They later divorced. Gina then married Mike Stover. This marriage also ended in divorce.

Gina worked in the grocery business her entire career. She worked for Glen Mitchell at the Jack and Jill grocery store, then continued working there for Tim Shipman when he became the owner of the store. She was the store manager at Jack and Jill’s until the grocery store closed. She then became manager and bookkeeper at 385 Meat Market for Ryan Nelson. She was employed there at the time of her death. She will be greatly missed at the Meat Market by her special friends Ryan Nelson, his sons Tommy and Wyatt, Pam Amen, Pete and Jackie Lapaseotes, and all her customers.

Gina will be sadly missed by her mother Judy Frickey of rural Bridgeport; sister Marcelle (Bruce) Dalton of Ft. Collins, CO; nephews Kyle (Zannie) Dalton of Loveland, CO and Scott Dalton of Fraser, CO. She is also survived by her Aunts Sharon Frickey, Margaret (Rick) Newkirk, Norma Hecht, and Audrey (Joe) Viola; Uncles Dale (Sandy) Frickey, Joe Cranmore, and Nat Lopez. She also leaves behind her precious dog Ellie Mae and her kitty Sheba.

Gina was a very private person who loved her Lord, her family, her job, and her home. She requested to be cremated, with no funeral. Her wishes are being followed, and she will be buried in the Oregon Trail Cemetery in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Those who wish to sign the online guestbook or leave condolences for the family may do so at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of any flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family.