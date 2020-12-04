Rene Adams, Scottsbluff

Rene was born August 6, 1953 in Scottsbluff, NE and passed away December 3, 2020 at her home in Scottsbluff. Because of COVID, funeral services will be held outdoors at Sunset Memorial Cemetery on Monday December 7th, at 11:00. Everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any memorial be made out to Camp Rock Ministries. Online condolences may be made by viewing Rene’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Survivors include her husband Sam Adams, daughter Andrea (Josh) Wetherington, grandchildren Ryan, Luke and Adisyn, mother Delores Benjamin, sister Karyn (Brian) Grasmick. In-laws include Elaine Allen, Lois Mathers, Ariel (Mike) Clement, Tim (Carol) Adams, John (Brenda) Adams, Ben (Donna) Adams, Solomon (LaVon) Adams, Pete (Karen) Mary (Paul) Erdman, and over 100 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Charles Carson, step-father Ivan Benjamin, sister Cherie, and her mother-in-law and father-in-law David and Wanda Adams.