Renee Colleen Reisig, 54

It is with great sadness that the family of Reneé Colleen Reisig, age 54, announce her passing on February 2, 2020 due to health problems. Reneé was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Raymond and Mary Jane (Archer) Reisig on February 17, 1965. She attended Mitchell Public Schools with the graduating class of 1983.

She will always be known for being her “dad’s right hand man” working on the farm. She married David Smith and the couple later divorced. Reneé found joy in reading her bible and daily devotions. She also loved tending her beautiful garden, wildflowers, and houseplants. Reneé collected cows and western motif. She was a stay at home mom.

Reneé will lovingly be remembered by her three children: Trevor Teichroeb of Gering, NE, Mandie (Dustin) Teahon of Cheyenne, WY, and Chastity Smith of York, NE; mother Mary Jane Reisig of Gering; siblings: Rebecca Reisig Tower (Eric Gowin) of Mitchell, NE, Reuben (Sonia) Reisig of Scottsbluff, Raymond (Kristal) Reisig of Mitchell, and Roxie (Justin) Murphy of Wheatland, WY. Reneé will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren – Marlee, Mylee, Matthew, and Hunter – who brought so much joy to her; they thought the world of their grandma.

Preceding her in death were her father Raymond C. Reisig, her maternal grandparents: William and Adah Archer, paternal grandparents Reuben Reisig and Clara Reisig Battin, and special cousins Michael McKnight and Sheila Reisig.