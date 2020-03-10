Reva Jean (Swayze) Loeks died Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Kimball, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 13, 11 a.m., at Cantrell Funeral Home. Visitation will take place at 1 to 6 p.m. at Cantrell Funeral Home.

Reva was born Aug. 4, 1951, in Sidney, Nebraska, to Lenard and Barbara (Thomas) Swayze, the oldest of five children. She graduated from Kimball High School in 1969. She went to Denver, Colorado, to attend business college, but decided in she was more interested in cosmetology. She attended for a brief time, but moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming. She lived in Worland, Wyoming, and moved to Casper, Wyoming, in 1973. She met her husband, Larry, at a club where she was a waitress. They dated close to a year before they were married Sept. 28, 1975, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Casper, Wyoming. Larry remembers it as a nice, sunny day, and the couple didn’t realize until the day that they said their nuptials, but they had married on the anniversary of Larry’s grandparents, Ben and Ida Loeks. Ida shared her memories with the couple on that special day.

The couple welcomed their eldest daughter, Maunette, in Oct. 21, 1976. As they awaited the news of Maunette’s adoption, the couple learned that Reva was expecting. During her pregnancy, Reva would often comment she felt like that there were four feet kicking. However, she didn’t know until April 16, 1977, that she was in fact carrying twins. Three years later, Trapper John joined the family, born on March 30, 1980.

The couple lived in Casper, Wyoming, until 1986, when they moved to Kimball, Nebraska. During much of Reva’s life in Kimball, she has worked at GRI Industries, working there for more than 20 years. She has also worked for more than a decade at the Wild Horse Restaurant in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. She also worked other numerous jobs, including the Kimball Manor and waitressing at other jobs in Kimball and Sidney. She often worked multiple jobs and she passed on a strong work ethic to her children.

Christmas has always been one of her favorite holidays and she collected Disney, Precious Moments and other ornaments that she treasured. She had one of the fullest Christmas trees. She also crafted small trees for each of her children and many others, spending time throughout the year making them. At times, she also enjoyed other crafts, like crocheting baby items and other things for friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; her children, Maunette and her husband Jeff, Regina, Trinity and his wife Charlotte, Trapper; granddaughter Abigail and her husband, Kenneth Newsom, and grandsons David, Ian, Ryan and Jarod McDowall; great-grandchildren Eli Beel, DaKota Newsom and one great-granddaughter on the way; her siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws Wildy and Delight Loeks; brother-in-law Douglas Loeks.