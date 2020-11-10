Reverend Dn. Gary Reid Young, Scottsbluff

The Reverend Dn. Gary Reid Young of Scottsbluff died at home on Nov 6, 2020. A burial Mass officiated by the Right Reverend J. Scott Barker and the Reverend Mark F. Selvey will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Scottsbluff, on Thursday Nov 19 at 10:00 am. Due to current health safety guidelines, the service will be private but can be viewed live with a link on Saint Francis Episcopal Church Facebook page and website. Inurnment will be at Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to St. Francis Episcopal Church Scottsbluff and Holy Apostles Episcopal Church, Mitchell NE. There will be no visitation. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home of Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gary R. Young was born Sept 13, 1932 in Scottsbluff to Loren and Irene (Kelsen) Petersen. Gary was adopted and raised by Elmer Reid Young Jr when Elmer married Irene Kelsen. Gary is a 1950 graduate of Scottsbluff High School. He served as a hospital corpsman in the United States Navy from 1950 to 1953. Gary married the love of his life, Neta J. Smith in June 1952. Their children are Chris Reid Young (Barbi) of Ronan Montana, and Jill L. Young (Lorrie) of Gering. Fr. Young was called to the Episcopal priesthood in 1965 after 15 years of working for the family business, Kelsen and Young Electric. Young attended college at the Platte Valley Bible College under the mentorship of Rev. Clyde E. Whitney. He then became a seminarian at Nashota House Theological Seminary in Wisconsin, and later obtained his Masters of Divinity. Fr. Young served Episcopal churches in Bassett, Creighton, Neligh, Mitchell, and Scottsbluff NE as well as Havre, MT. He retired as the Dean of Trinity Cathedral in Omaha.

Gary Young was preceded in death by his wife, Neta, his parents Elmer and Irene, and many special brother and sister in laws. He is survived by his children and his granddaughters, Kelsen (Jennifer) Young and Kristen Young all of Helena Montana, nephew Jeff Jones (Carol), niece Nikki Rose (Don) all of Mitchell, and many nieces and nephews and their children. Fr. Young is also survived by the many church families he cared for throughout Nebraska and Montana.