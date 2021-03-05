class="obituaries-template-default single single-obituaries postid-516982 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Rhonda K. Prester, 57, Scottsbluff

March 5, 2021
Rhonda K. Prester, 57, Scottsbluff
June 6, 1963 - March 1, 2021

Rhonda K Prester, age 57, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, died on March 1st, 2021, at Northern Colorado Medical Center. A graveside inurnment will be held at Fairview Cemetery at a later date with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. A memorial has been established to the Gering Senior Center. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Rhonda was born on June 6, 1963, to Robert and Donna (Sargent) Prester. She received her early education in schools throughout the country as her family moved to various places, including Cheyenne, Wyoming; Pampa, Texas; Atwood, Kansas; and finally, back to Scottsbluff, where Rhonda graduated from high school. She got her Associates degree from Western Nebraska Community College and then proceeded to get her certification as a medical records coder. She loved to read, with diverse interests, and was fond of animals, particularly her cat.

Survivors include her father, Robert Prester, and sister, Cindy Prester.

Preceding her in death are her mother and grandparents.

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: