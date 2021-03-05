Rhonda K. Prester, 57, Scottsbluff

Rhonda K Prester, age 57, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, died on March 1st, 2021, at Northern Colorado Medical Center. A graveside inurnment will be held at Fairview Cemetery at a later date with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. A memorial has been established to the Gering Senior Center. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Rhonda was born on June 6, 1963, to Robert and Donna (Sargent) Prester. She received her early education in schools throughout the country as her family moved to various places, including Cheyenne, Wyoming; Pampa, Texas; Atwood, Kansas; and finally, back to Scottsbluff, where Rhonda graduated from high school. She got her Associates degree from Western Nebraska Community College and then proceeded to get her certification as a medical records coder. She loved to read, with diverse interests, and was fond of animals, particularly her cat.

Survivors include her father, Robert Prester, and sister, Cindy Prester.

Preceding her in death are her mother and grandparents.