Richard “Dick” L. Barrett, 83, Morrill

Richard “Dick” L. Barrett, 83, of Morrill, passed away on July 2, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. His visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Monday, July 6, 2020 and the funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 both at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Pastor Tyson Lambertson will officiate. Interment will be at the Forest Lawn Cemetery near Morrill with military honors by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard and the Gering American Legion Honor Guard. The funeral service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/589437991175543 Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Dick worked hard all of his life from his dad’s potato cellar and then to the family grocery store, and later to a steel mill in Washington. He also owned and operated a decoy manufacturing company and tool store. He spent many years catering and driving school bus.

Dick loved his Cornhuskers and traveling. He was a proud member of Rotary, VFW, and the Morrill American Legion for many years.

Dick is survived by his daughters Jennie Schneider of Morrill and Donnie Mauler of Mitchell; sons Eddie Ebel of Scottsbluff and Kenneth Peters of Torrington, WY; grandchildren: Amy (Levi) Hadley of Kearney, Brian (Amber) Mauler of California, Neil (Cassie) Mauler of Egan, MN, Amanda Halstead of Morrill, Amber Lee of Scottsbluff, Joshua Halstead of Lyman, Jessica Barrett of Morrill, Eric Swason of Colorado, Bessie (Pawl) Kozenski of Santa Ana, CA, and Heidi (Jon) Hostetler of Torrington, Wy; 13 great-grandchildren; many special nieces and nephews; and special friend Donna Grounds.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Elva and Ray Barrett, sisters Lois Spencer and Phyllis Ruckman, his wives Betty Barrett and Darlene Barrett, great-granddaughter Hayle Grace Bauer, and son-in-law Thomas Mauler.