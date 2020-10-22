Richard “Dick” L. Hoffman, Sr., 80, Scottsbluff

Richard “Dick” L Hoffman, Sr, 80 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away at his home October 13, 2020.

A Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the American Legion in Gering from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Military honors provided by American Legion Post #36.

Dick was born on July 19, 1940 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Rueben and Dorothea (Watters) Hoffman. Moving to Lincoln to live with family, while his father was overseas during the Pacific Theater. When his father returned after the war they moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The family later returned to western Nebraska. While attending Scottsbluff High School, he was active in sports and other school activities. After graduating from high school, he attended a 2 year Junior College in Scottsbluff. There was an old WWII submarine Veteran living in town and he spoke with him about Submarines, he got his curiosity about them and a couple of days later, and he entered the United States Navy October of 1963. He chose the Nuclear Submarine Service. He mainly operated in the South China Sea, Tonkin Gulf, and Sea of Japan and all along the shores of the Soviet Union. After 7 years underwater he was honorably discharge January of 1970 with the rank of E-6 (IC-I (SS). He returned home to work cutting meat at _________________. He later purchased his father’s business, Union Bar in Gering, just a small neighborhood type bar. He married Jackie Wilcox in 1971 and a son Richard Jr. was born.

He enjoyed sponsoring golf teams and bowling teams. He was past President of local Golf Association. He loved to walleye fish.

Survivors include his granddaughter Taylor Hoffman, extended family and host of friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, ex-wife Jackie, and son Rich.