Richard Lacy, 73, Greeley

Richard Lacy, age 73, of Greeley, Colorado, who died October 11, 2020 at North Colorado Medical Center

Richard was born on November 30, 1944 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Harry and Glenda (Rollins) Lacy. He received his early education from the Scottsbluff schools, and graduated from Scottsbluff High School. He married Carol Weiss on March 15, 1968. They made their home in Mitchell, NE, Wheatland, WY, and finally, Greeley, CO.

Survivors include Richard’s daughters, Heather Lacy Tone and Ginger Lacy-Gill.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol, and his parents, Harry and Glenda Lacy.