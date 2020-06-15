Richard “Rich” DeHaven, 90, Chadron

Richard “Rich” DeHaven, 90 of Chadron, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Heritage HealthCare in Gering. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chadron with Father Todd Philipsen officiating.

Burial will be held following the funeral at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron. Memorials have been established for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church or the Chadron Rescue Unit. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970 Chadron, NE 69337. Online condolences may be made by visiting Rich’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Rich was born on January 3, 1930 in Crawford to Dell and Frances (Hill) DeHaven. Rich spent his early years in Wyoming while his dad worked for the roads department. The family eventually settled in Harrison, where he graduated from Harrison High School in 1947.

Rich enjoyed business and fraternal affiliations, serving as Vice President of the Nebraska Propane Gas Association and Exalted Ruler of the Chadron Elks. As much as Rich enjoyed the relationships he developed in business, he cherished, and was humbled by, the many requests to be a pallbearer at his friends’ funerals.

Rich met the love of his life Rita (Jordan) while they were in school, married on May 8, 1951, and they were together for the rest of his life. They lived on the DeHaven place north of Harrison for five years. It was during this time when the girls, Chris, Cherie, and Janet, were born. The family moved to Crawford for three years and then Rich and his brother-in-law Bob Powell purchased Pioneer Skelgas in Chadron where they settled and welcomed Alan to the family. After Bob’s untimely death, Rich continued to operate the business with his sister Ellen for 34 more years.

Rich enjoyed many adventures in life. Hunting and fishing trips with friends and family, trips to New England to see the fall colors and Niagara Falls were some of his favorites. Rich’s greatest joy in life was closer to home, at Angostura Reservoir. Rich and Rita set up a mobile home on a patch of gumbo in 1968 in what was to become Long’s Resort. He enjoyed countless hours on the water at Angostura. It was here where he pursued his passion for boating, fishing, teaching his children and grandchildren to fish and ski and pulling anyone and everyone who wanted to ski.

Rich is survived by his loving wife Rita, his sister-in-law Shirley Phipps of Glenrock, daughters Chris (Phil) Reid of Naples, FL, Cherie (Mike) Coffee of Minneapolis, MN, Janet (Dan) Dailey of Bayard, and son Alan (Jana) DeHaven of Scottsbluff, 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dale and sister Ellen Powell.

Condolences may be sent to Rita DeHaven, 10659 Road 81, Bayard, NE 69334.