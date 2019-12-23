Richard “Richie” P. Davis, 43, Morrill

Richard “Richie” P Davis, 43 of Morrill, Nebraska passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center.

His celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:00am at Scouts Rest Lake Minitare recreation area. At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com . Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with services.

Richie was born on May 1, 1976 at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri to Ronald and Josie (Kelley) Davis. He attended and graduated from Morrill High School in 1995. He married Khristina Moser on May 15, 2009 at Morrill, Nebraska where they made their home.

Richie enjoyed metal art, fishing, camping, and auto racing (NASCAR). He loved to read Dean Koontz books.

Richie is survived by his wife Khristina, daughter Alexandria Jauch, brother Dwayne Davis, sister Cindy Brocious and twin brother Kenneth Davis; mother Josie Muhr (William) and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his biological father James Mousseau, father Ronald Davis and grandparents.