Richard “Rick” Rummel, 76, of Bayard, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home. Cremation has taken place. Due to the Covid-19 health mandates, a Celebration of His Life will take place at a later date. A complete obituary will be published when available. Memorials may be sent in care of Roberta Rummel to Western States Bank in Bayard. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Richard “Rick” Rummel, 76, Bayard
August 22, 1943 - April 13, 2020
