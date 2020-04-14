class="obituaries-template-default single single-obituaries postid-454827 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Richard “Rick” Rummel, 76, Bayard

April 14, 2020
Richard “Rick” Rummel, 76, Bayard
August 22, 1943 - April 13, 2020

Richard “Rick” Rummel, 76, of Bayard, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home. Cremation has taken place. Due to the Covid-19 health mandates, a Celebration of His Life will take place at a later date. A complete obituary will be published when available. Memorials may be sent in care of Roberta Rummel to Western States Bank in Bayard. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments