Richard Schemm, 84, Scottsbluff

Richard Schemm, age 84, of Scottsbluff died Monday, April 27 at Regional West Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at a later date. His ashes will be laid to rest in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Valentine, NE where he will await the great resurrection.

Richard was born on March 4, 1936 on the farm at Mission, SD to George and Marie (Paus) Schemm. He was baptized on March 22, 1936 and confirmed into the faith in 1951 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Mission, SD. He attended Midway School and Mission High School, graduating in 1955. He served in Germany in the US Army from 1956-1958, rose to the rank of Private First Class, and was honorably discharged. He farmed in Mission, SD until 1972 when he moved to Gering and worked at the Lockwood Corp. Making a second career change, he then worked for Panhandle Community Services, Gering, from 1998-2001.

He married Suzanne Krohn on July 5, 1980 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Nicollet, MN, and he built their home in Scottsbluff, NE where he lived until his death. He enjoyed camping, gardening, square dancing, and being treasurer for the King of Kings Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff.

Richard is survived by his wife, Suzanne; his daughters Hannah Schemm and her daughters, Alexa and Julia of St. Peters, MO; Naomi Schemm of Whitewater, WI; and Rachel Schemm of Omaha, NE; son Nathan (Sarah) Schemm and their children Sophia, Daniel, and Lydia of Rowlett, TX; sister Dorothy Bazyn, sisters-in-law Carol Schemm, Jean Schemm all of Valentine, NE; brothers and sisters-in-law Sally (Merl) Gleason, John (Diane) Krohn, and Chris (Lori) Krohn all of Nicollet, MN, and Tim (Rose) Krohn of North Mankato, MN; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Wally Bazyn, brothers Ed Schemm and Harland Schemm and nephew Mark Schemm. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.