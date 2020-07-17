Richard V. Osnes, 81, Scottsbluff

Richard V Osnes, 81, of Scottsbluff, passed away on July 17, 2020 at Monument Care and Rehab in Scottsbluff. His funeral service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Family requests casual attire. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Monday at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be given to the Friends of Alzheimer’s and Dementia “FAD”. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Richard was born October 9, 1938 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Alfred M. and Irene F. (Davis) Osnes. He received his education at Scottsbluff, graduating from Scottsbluff High School. He worked as a meat cutter at various grocery stores around the area and as a car salesmen. He most recently worked as a valet at Regional West Medical Center at the Main Entrance.

Richard was united in marriage to Janice B. Lovell on February 20, 1966 at the First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff. The couple made their home and raised their family in Scottsbluff. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, loved to build things, and took great pride in caring for his lawn.

Richard is survived by his children: Mark (Angie) Osnes of Scottsbluff, Debi (Chad) Watson of Gilltte, Wyoming, and Stacie (Wayne) Smith of Torrington, Wyoming; granddaughter Christina Ramirez; great-grandchildren Richard and Zuria Ramirez; special friend Shirley Hollmann of Scottsbluff; sister Laveda Waller of Gering; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janice, son Michael Osnes, one brother, and four sisters.