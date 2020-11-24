Rick Bernhardt, 61, Morrill

Rick Bernhardt, 61, of Morrill, NE, passed away at his home with his wife by his side after a short battle against the Coved virus and diabetic complications.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 4 at Zion Evangelical Church with Pastor John Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Rick was born January 29, 1959 to Daniel and Irene (Stull) Bernhardt, he was the youngest of 4 children. He received his education in Scottsbluff. During his high school years, he boxed with the golden gloves Boxing Club, and he was a natural. Rick was a very hard worker, he enjoyed the open road with his own truck moving people until he found his knack in cattle, which he took great pride in.

In 1980, he met the love of his life, Jackie (Britthouer) and they were married on March 14, 1981 in Scottsbluff. They were married for 39 years and were looking forward to celebrating the big 40. To this union, 2 children were born: daughter Danielle and son Levi. They made their home in the Mitchell/Morrill area. Rick later became manager of Grasmick farming and feedlot where he was employed for 28 years. After the sale of the lot, he went on to a new, slower paced job at Scottsbluff County Road and Bridge.

Rick and Jackie were joined at the hip, they were together as one. They enjoyed riding motorcycles, cruising in their Mustang, riding horses, hunting, going to the movies and dinner with their special friends. One of their favorite relaxation/pastimes was drag racing, Rick was so proud of his accomplishments as he won many trophies, and they acquired many friendships from their Julesburg family. Rick and Jackie made a great team. Rick would always say he would not be the man he was without Jackie.

He was incredibly proud of his children, he always bragged on their accomplishments, how much better they were than he was, his love for them was so strong, his love was so deep for them. Through all of life’s ups and downs, it never ended. His grandkids were his joy, the granddaughters were the apple of his eye, the grandson was a little more special because he would carry on the Bernhardt name which he was so very proud of.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers.

Rick is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jackie; daughter Danielle (David) Fertig of Wheatland, WY; son Levi (Lacy) Bernhardt of Morrill; granddaughters Jazlyn and Madylyn Garner of Wheatland, WY; grandsons Coy Bernhardt and Caden Lewis of Morrill; 2 sisters Connie Wickert of Cheyenne, WY and Pat Mitchell of Scottsbluff; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, one very special uncle who built his motor.