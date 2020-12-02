Robert “Bob” Owen Gifford, 92, Gering

Robert “Bob” Owen Gifford, 92 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Heritage Estates.

His Funeral Mass will be Monday, December 7, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church with Fr. Mike McDonald. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Rosary will be Sunday at 7:00 pm at the church. Services will be live streamed through Gering Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page. At his request, cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to Christ the King Church, Banner Co. Historical Society or Fireman. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Bob was born July 6, 1928 in Harlan County, Nebraska to Owen L Gifford Jr. and Ethel Mae (Sohus) Gifford. He moved to Banner County, Nebraska March of 1931 with his family. He received his early education at District 2 School, graduating from Banner County High School with the class of 1946. He attended Colorado A & M. He married Florence Anne Hanlon on June 16, 1950 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Mitchell. They made their home in Banner County, where Bob farmed and ranched until his children took over the management.

He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, chairman of the University of NE Panhandle Research Station public advisory committee, member of the North Platte Natural Resources District for 26 years, He was the first chairman of the Nebraska Association of resources Districts and held the office for 7 years, Director of the Year 2002, North Platte Basin Representative, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission for 22 years; member of the Elks and Eagles Lodges; Banner County Historical Society, Harrisburg “85” Rifle Team, Banner County Fire Department, Banner County School Board Member and Banner County Commissioner. Bob was an avid wrestling fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be sadly missed.

Bob is survived by his wife Florence; children Jeri (Jack) Revelle; Robert J (Rhonda) Gifford, and William (Kari) Gifford; grandchildren Jennifer (JB) Bohnsack, Shelly (Jonathan) Muggli, James (Traci) Revelle, Stephen (Kyla) Gifford, Thomas (Stephanie) Gifford, Cynthia (Eric) Zimmerman, Daniel (Natalie) Gifford, Lisa (Josh) Cox, Brandon (Katrina) Gifford and Tyler (Courtney Madsen) Gifford and 23 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son James Owen, parents Owen and Ethel Gifford; in-laws John and Anna Hanlon.

The family would like to Thank the staff at Heritage Estates for the Care and Kindness that was given for Bob and his family.