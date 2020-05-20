Robert Dell Gooder, 77, Bridgeport

Robert Dell Gooder, age 77, of Bridgeport, NE, passed away May 18, 2020. Due to current restrictions a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

He was born April 23, 1943, at Benkelman NE, to Lewis and Irene (Williams) Gooder. He married Shirley Walter, on June 17, 1962 in Haigler, NE, they had four children. Survivors include wife Shirley, son Gary (Nancy) of Bridgeport, daughters, Lona Thompson (Steve) of Lincoln, Sheri McAllister of Scottsbluff, and Julie Hughes (Justin) of Ogallala; brother William Gooder (Norma) of Harlingen, TX, June Magnani (Jim) of Benkelman, and sister in law Irene Gooder of Benkelman.

He had 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He’s preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Gooder.

Robert loved to spend time at the lake fishing with his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a future fishing memorial. Condolences to 310 W 5th Street #17, Bridgeport. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com. Bridgeport Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.