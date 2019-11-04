Robert “Jim” James Stauffer, Scottsbluff

Robert “Jim” James Stauffer passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2019 at Emerald Court in Scottsbluff, NE. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at Salem Congregational Church on Nov 5, 2019 at 2pm. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Jim’s honor be made in care of Emerald Court for the excellent care he received there, or Banner County Fire Department. Bridgman Funeral Home of Scottsbluff has been entrusted with Jim’s care.

Jim was born in Scottsbluff, NE on October 31, 1940, the son on Robert S and Marjorie H (Wilkinson) Stauffer. He graduated from Banner County High School in 1958. He married Judith M (Rathman) on March 25, 1958 in Greeley, CO. Jim & Judy were blessed with four children; James W, Robin L, Rex A and Marjorie A.

Jim worked on many ranches before working for Swift & Co. and later Union Pacific Railroad for 30 years. During this time, he inspected and walked the track for thousands of miles. He loved to hunt coyotes and began raising and selling dogs. He enjoyed meeting and making many friends along the way. He had many stories to tell about his days of hunting.

Jim is survived by his wife Judy; sons James (Rita) Stauffer and Rex (Charlene) Stauffer both of Banner County; daughters: Robin (Steve) Meier of Elm Creek, NE and Margie (Jeff) Roden of St. Augustine, FL; nine grandchildren and three step grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, four step great grandchildren; brother Frank (Norma) Stauffer; sister Mary (Ron) Stahla, sister-in-law Margie Smith; brother-in-law Glen Wendt, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-brother Gary Stauffer, Lester and Jean Rathman, Charles Smith and Phyllis Wendt.