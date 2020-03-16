Robert L. “Bob” Batt, 86, Lincoln

Robert L. “Bob” Batt, age 86, of Lincoln, NE and formerly of Sidney, NE passed away at his home, March 12, 2020.

A Rosary service will be held at 9:30 A.M. Tuesday, March 17th followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M., both services will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Mike McDermott officiating. Burial will follow Mass in the Greenwood Cemetery. There will be a wake service Monday evening, March 16th at 6:00 P.M. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Robert Lavern Batt was born to Herman and Freda Anna (Libsack) Batt on April 1, 1933 in Lyman, NE. He and his five siblings were raised by their parents in Western Nebraska. He was a skilled and avid craftsman, foreman, and carpenter and worked alongside his family in various other entrepreneurial business ventures throughout his life.

Robert was united in marriage to Lee Keenan on February 27, 1954 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sidney, NE and shared 66 years of marriage and four children together. They made their home in the Sidney and Ogallala, NE area until they made their retirement in Lincoln, NE.

Robert loved hunting, fishing, camping, karaoke, woodwork, restoration projects, garage sales, and western, Turner Classic, and Charlie Chaplin movies and the T.V. game show Wheel of Fortune.

Preceded in death were his parents, Herman and Freda Batt; grandparents, George and Elizabeth (Foss) Batt, Henry and Anna (Heimbeickner) Libsack; two siblings, Loretta Batt, Jack Batt; daughter-in-law Rochelle Batt; grandchildren, Sean and Ali Handley.

Survivors include his wife, Lee of Lincoln, NE; daughters, Kira Handley and Debbie Ringleman of Lincoln; sons, Greg Batt of North Platte and Chris Batt Ogallala, NE; grandchildren, Kristin, Zach, Bobbie, Brittany, and Becca; great grandchildren, Caden, Caleb, Jaiyana, Connor, Amiyah, Mila, Jackson, Brennan, Emma, and Trenton; siblings, Rocky Batt, Leroy Batt and Jean Batt.