Rod Mathewson, 95, Potter

Rod Mathewson, age 95, died August 1, 2020, at Sidney Regional Medical Center, Sidney, NE.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church or the donor's choice.

Rodney “Rod” Gordon Mathewson, the third child of W. D. and Kate (Herboldsheimer) Mathewson, was born February 24, 1925, at his aunt’s, Florence Nelson, home northeast of Potter, Nebraska. He attended Pleasant View School District 15, one half mile east of the family home northeast of Potter, through the eighth grade. After graduating from Potter High School in 1942, he helped his family with farming and ranching.

On November 2, 1947, Rod married Arlene Geu. They fixed up an old farmhouse to live in, one mile north of the family home which was now southeast of Potter. Three children were born to this union. They were Thetta, Loretta, and Randy. Rod and Arlene worked side-by-side farming and ranching. In the fall of 1976, they moved to Sidney to make a place for their son, who was getting married. Rod continued to drive out to the ranch. He enjoyed what he was doing. He put in long days and often remarked about the beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Rod continued to help until he retired in 2011, at the age of 85.

Rod belonged to the Lion’s Club while in the Potter area, and he and Arlene were members of the Potter Methodist Church. After moving to Sidney, they transferred their membership to the Sidney Methodist Church. He was an assistant 4-H club leader while his children were in 4-H. Rod served on the FHA board, the Cheyenne/Deuel County Extension Board, as an ASCS committeeman of the Brownson Precinct, and various church committees. Rod and Arlene were members of the Mount Vernon Community Center, the Prairie Schooners Square Dance Club, and

charter members of the Security Bank Gold Club. Rod and Arlene had been married 72 years. Their marriage was filled with love, respect, and a mutual belief in God.

Rod is preceded in death by his wife, Arlene, who died December 26, 2019; his grandson, Beau, his parents; his sister, Carol Harris; his brother Wendel and wife Shirley; his sister and her husband, Leota and Dale McKinney; his brother, Max, and brothers-in-law, Hank Geu, Earl Geu, and Harold Geu.

Rod’s survivors are his children, Thetta Rother, Loretta Flohr, and Randy Mathewson and wife Gina; grandchildren, Justin Flohr and wife Kindra, Kristin Davis, Shelby Mathewson, and Ben Mathewson and wife Carly; granddaughter-in-law: Kahla Mathewson; great-grandchildren, Lucas Mathewson, Leyla Bermudez, Isla Mathewson, and Henry Mathewson; sisters-in-law, Ann Geu, Evelyn Geu, Rosie Geu, and Emma Mathewson. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.