Rodney A. Muth, 67, Scottsbluff

Rodney A. Muth, 67, of Scottsbluff, NE, passed away Wednesday November 4th, 2020 at Monument Care & Rehab with family by his side. At his request, cremation has already taken place and there will be no visitation.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 14th at Bridgeport Church of Christ in Bridgeport, NE with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. Private family interment will take place after service at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Due to current pandemic there will be a Zoom meeting set up for everyone that can’t attend the service and wants to. This is limited to 50 people. Please send email info to melissaconn93@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made in care of the family to be determined at a later date. Please email Melissa Conn at above listed email for address to send memorials. Online Condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Rodney was born on March 31, 1953 to Manuel and Lola Mae (Klase) Muth in Scottsbluff, NE. He grew up in Scottsbluff County where he received his education and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1971. He worked many years at the Sugar Factories’ many locations. He was also a farmer on the family farm in McGrew, NE for many years before becoming disabled in 2010. Rodney was an avid whistler and loved to whistle hymns for church. He had a passion for old cars and loved fixing them up. He enjoyed gardening and going to the farmers market with his produce, he definitely had a green thumb. He loved to hunt and fish and was active in 4-H and the Saddle Club. He enjoyed playing cards but most of all he loved spending time with his 6 kids, 4 grandkids and family. Rodney was baptized as a child and again as an adult, his love for the Lord was evident as he took his kids to church regularly on Sundays. He had a huge heart and would do anything for anyone and he will be greatly missed by everyone that loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Beau Muth; brother Tom Muth; brother in law Scott Ekberg; Great-Grandchild Sam Krohn; Nephew Jim Muth and Niece Jessica Dunn.

He is survived by daughters Melissa (Randy) Conn of Gering, Kandace (Drew) Vogt of Derby, KS, Molly Muth of Las Vegas, NV, Karlee Muth of Las Vegas, NV; son Jeffery Muth of Scottsbluff; Grandchildren Tessa (Brett) Krohn of Gillette, WY, Morgan Conn of Gering, Garrett W. Conn of Scottsbluff, Lacey Baney of Derby, KS; Great-Grandchild Korbyn Krohn of Gillette, WY; sisters Jeni Ekberg of Gering, Nancy (Steve) Landrum of Platteville, CO, Andee (Doug) Dunn of Mitchell, NE as well as several nieces and nephews.