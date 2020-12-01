Rodney Allan Businga, Gering

Rodney Allan Businga of Gering passed away November 30, 2020 of COVID complications at Regional West Heath Center. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Rod’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com Bridgman Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials would be welcomed in his honor to Legacy of the Plains Museum, Riverside Zoo or Panhandle Humane Society.

Born on November 27, 1952 in Olympia, Washington, to Al and Marianne Businga, Rod grew up in Laramie, Wyoming, where the family could ensure availability of a college education. They catered to the new technology sweeping the country by opening a family business- Accurate TV. Rod worked in the store since he was a little boy starting with sweeping and learning to fix electronics. That part-time job put him through college at the University of Wyoming earning a degree in chemistry and education. He developed a logical, scientific, problem-solving mindset and eventually earned a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Chadron State College along with additional coursework throughout his career.

He met his future wife in the science department as he helped her use water, plastic and a trash barrel to create a giant magnifying glass for an elementary lesson. (So, he knew what he was getting into—44 more years of figuring out how to make her crazy ideas actually work!) They married in the summer of 1976 and he became an instant dad to toddler Marc Austin. Andrea Amber made their family complete.

Rod interviewed for teaching positions in several places but after a visit to Scottsbluff he called to say he had found their new home. (He was so impressed that unlike Laramie, Scottsbluff had tulips in April.) That mild climate and great district kept him busy for 34 years teaching chemistry, science, programming and computers at Bluffs Middle School until 2010. After retirement he developed exciting workshops for kids through WNCC’s HATC Discovery Lab. Experimentation and sharing science toys was more fun than work. He loved learning and leading kids to understand complex topics and procedures. His favorite teaching job has been as the afterschool homework poppa challenging grandkids to have fun with math.

Rod served as a summer park ranger at Scottsbluff National Monument and enjoyed many, many summers interacting with tourists from all over the world-another form of teaching. Rod developed a strong work ethic and usually had several jobs at the same time. He didn’t wait for things to happen-he got things started. He remodeled several houses—loving demolition the most. He reveled in working in his shop and when winter came, he could be found going around the block with a snow-covered grin on his face from the snowblower. He liked being nice to neighbors, but he loved running that machine even more.

Rod’s parents encouraged his musical talent with piano and guitar lessons. He sang in a high school group, played in the stage band, performed with the Kenspeckle Players theatre group and as a teenager was proud to become a lifetime member of SPBSQSA. He thought barbershop music was fun and worth preserving—and loved growing old himself singing in the barbershop family. He spent over three decades traveling the country with his comedy quartet, Chordial Celebration, but most of all he loved the rehearsals as they developed their slapstick humor. He seemed to collect musical instruments and swore it was possible to conquer the banjo but we were all glad when he gave up on the violin and trumpet! Playing piano with his granddaughter was a favorite pastime. Just days after he turned 68, music from Turtle Creek Bluegrass Band accompanied Rod as he left this world. He still had lots of music left to arrange and would want “the guys” from barbershop and bluegrass to know how much he enjoyed their company and creativity.

Rod is survived by his wife, Penny; son, Marc Austin Pitts and his daughter Zazou of Oakland, CA; daughter, Amber Newberry (Lionel) and four children: Aidan, Gage, Carson and Kailee of Gering; parents, Al and Marianne Businga of Laramie ; sister, Judy Gerstenberger (Steve) of Denver, CO; brothers-in-law, Marty Leischer (Valerie) of Bridgeport, WV, Greg Leischer (Jackie) of Green River, WY and several nieces and nephews and their children. He is also missed by his daily walking partner, granddog, Echo.