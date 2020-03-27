Roger Allen Kaufman, 65

Roger Allen Kaufman age 65 passed away in his home on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Roger was born March 23, 1954 in Scottsbluff Nebraska to Donald Kaufman and Esther (Reizenstein) Kaufman. Roger went to school in Alliance, Nebraska. Roger married Trina Sherlock in July of 1973 in Harrison, Nebraska and made their home in Gering, Nebraska. Roger was employed at Kelley Bean for 33 years prior to his illness.

He enjoyed driving race cars at the Alliance Speedway and Oregon Trail Speedway.

Roger is survived by his wife Trina Kaufman, his two sons Corey Kaufman and Mike Kaufman, his daughter Crystal Kidd, his grandchildren Remingten Elsen and Cuyler Kaufman, his mom Esther Thorpe, his brother Ronald Kaufman, sister Becky Rost and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Roger was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.