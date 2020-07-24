Roger Dale Joekel, 64, Gering

Roger Dale Joekel was born on July 8, 1956 in Beatrice, Nebraska, to Keith Joekel and Betty Buehler Joekel. His siblings are Kenneth Joekel and Beth Joekel Firkins. He graduated from Adams High School and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

Shortly after graduation, he married Kathy Prang on May 21, 1978 in Creston, Nebraska. They had twelve successful years of farming together, in southeast Nebraska. Roger’s health then required him to change roles from farmer to farm advisor by taking a job with the Farm Service Agency. This new position moved him and his family to Gering, Nebraska, in the fall of 1990.

At the FSA, Roger was the integral factor in making Scottsbluff and Gering become recognized as two separate entities at the state level so both towns could receive housing loans. In 2004, he was promoted to Farm Loan Manager and served in that role until his retirement in 2018.

Roger’s greatest joy was his wife, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren and the all the time they spent together doing what they enjoyed. His fondest memories with his family include fishing on the lake, playing volleyball in the yard, building and woodworking, gardening, playing board games with Kathy, taking Kathy–and then taking his sons and daughter to Husker games, watching his grandchildren play and grow, and simply spending quality time with those he loved.

Roger’s spiritual life was a rich source of encouragement and inspiration to all those who knew him. He accepted Christ as his Savior as a little boy while watching Billy Graham on television. He reaffirmed his faith in college and lived by the words trust and obey in his relationship with Christ. He served in various leadership positions at Calvary Memorial Church over the years. Roger continually led his family in a Christ-like manner and instilled in them the virtues of patience, gentleness, and dedication. He rests in the confidence that his family learned the importance of love for God, love for family, and love for service from him.

He is survived by his wife Kathy, son John, daughter Libby, daughter-in-law Mindy, granddaughters Hailey, Abby, Marissa, and Emmy. He is preceded in death by his son Jeff and parents Keith and Betty.

Funeral services for Roger Joekel, age 64, of Gering, Nebraska, who died Thursday, July 23, 2020. Memorials have been established for Calvary Memorial Church, Camp Rock, and the Gering FCA in his honor.